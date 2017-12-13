Photo: Mickey Welsh / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

When Democrat Doug Jones was declared the winner of the Alabama special election at around 10:30 EST last night (Dec. 12), many musicians took to social media to express their joy and support.

“Congratulations Alabama,” wrote P!nk. “One small step in the right direction for all of us. 🙏 our voices are being heard.”

“I love you Alabama! ❤️💋,” tweeted Cyndi Lauper.

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, T.I., 2 Chainz, Bette Midler and producer Jack Antonoff also chimed in.

Jones squeaked by his opponent Republican Roy Moore who was accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

The historically conservative state of Alabama has been represented in the Senate by Republicans for the last 25 years. The seat was left vacant when Jeff Sessions accepted the role of Attorney General. Jones’ victory brings the balance of power in the Senate even closer with 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats.

Despite the official determination that Jones is the new Senator of Alabama, Moore has yet to concede to his opponent, reports, CNN. “When the vote is this close … it’s not over,” he told supporters.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

