The whole point of “holiday cheer” is to share it, not hoard it.  T-Mobile makes it easy to share more because when you Holiday Together at T-Mobile, great things come in twos. Which means amazing buy-one-get-one deals on the hottest devices.  That’s right – buy an awesome smartphone from Samsung or LG, and get one FREE after prepaid card. That’s one to give as a gift, and one to keep for yourself.

And this holiday, T-Mobile is giving you the opportunity to impact people in need. So, drop off your old devices at T-Mobile and they will match the value and donate the proceeds to Feeding America and Team Rubicon with a minimum donation of $1M split between each charity.

So Holiday Together at T-Mobile, with amazing buy-one-get-one free deals on the hottest new devices. And share your holiday cheer by bringing in your old devices to donate.

Call 1-800-T-Mobile or visit a store today.

Join Katie Rose this Saturday from noon to 2pm at the T-Mobile at 4B Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.

 

MANDATORY  LEGAL:
If you cancel, phone balance is due. Plus tax. Finance agreements and new line required.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live