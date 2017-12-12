Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

Just one week after his son Billy’s second open heart surgery, Jimmy Kimmel returns to Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an emotional message.

While fighting back tears, Kimmel makes a plea for viewers to get involved in children’s health care.

“We want to thank the very bright and talented doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital who treated Billy and many kids with so much care and compassion—children from every income level whose health is especially threatened right now because of something you probably never heard of. “It’s called CHIP [Children’s Health Insurance Program].”

CHIP has helped to decrease the number of uninsured children since its inception in 1997. According to an analysis by the Urban Institute, for the first time in the program’s history, CHIP may run out of funding – possibly leaving 1.2 million children uninsured.

“Overwhelmingly, Democrats and Republicans supported it until now. Now CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back-burner while [Congress] works out their new tax plans. So that means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month,” Kimmel said.

Jimmy urges viewers to call their representatives in the House and Senate to #FundChipNow.

“Billy is doing great, by the way. He has one more surgery. They say he’ll probably on track to win at least a bronze medal in the Olympics in 2036,” Kimmel said.