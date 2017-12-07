Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Max/Gnash – Lights Down Low

8. Selena Gomez/Marshmello -Wolves

7. Charlie Puth – How Long

6. Camila Cabello – Havana

5. Post Malone – Rock Star

4. Dua Lipa – New Rules

3. Liam Payne – Bedroom Floor

2. Logic- 1-800-273-8255

1. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix