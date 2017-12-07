Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Max/Gnash – Lights Down Low
8. Selena Gomez/Marshmello -Wolves
7. Charlie Puth – How Long
6. Camila Cabello – Havana
5. Post Malone – Rock Star
4. Dua Lipa – New Rules
3. Liam Payne – Bedroom Floor
2. Logic- 1-800-273-8255
1. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix
