Photo: Greg Williams

By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran was presented with the MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) medal for his accomplishments in music and charity by Prince Charles, according to the BBC.

Related: Ed Sheeran Gets Into the Holiday Spirit

As he collected the honor at Buckingham Palace, the “Shape of You” singer-songwriter said previous generations of Sheerans would be proud.

“My grandfather was a massive royalist,” he said. “He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud.”

Ultimately, Ed credits “persistence” with his sustained success.

“I don’t have a vast amount of talent compared to other people, I think talent is like 30% of it and persistence, drive and self-belief are the other ones, which I guess are all the same thing.”

Sheeran also told reporters that while he hasn’t been invited, he be game to play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.