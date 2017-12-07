Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello has shared two new singles, “Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends.” The two records are vastly different but give fans a taste of the variety they can expect on her debut solo album Camila.

“Never Be the Same” is a sultry mid-tempo dance track. In the chorus, Cabello compares her lover to nicotine, heroin and morphine—she just can’t quit him.

On “Real Friends,” Camila sings about flaky, dishonest and unreliable people in her life. The slow, acoustic track digs into broken friendships and disappointments, and she admits that most nights she likes to stay at home.

Both tracks are featured on Cabello’s forthcoming solo debut album Camila which arrives Janaury 12.

Listen to “Never Be The Same” below:

And check out Real friends here: