Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

TIME Magazine has named the women who raised awareness on sexual harassment by launching the #MeToo social media campaign as the 2017 “Person” of the Year.

Some of the women featured include Taylor Swift, Ashley Judd and Uber engineer Susan Fowler.

“This is the fastest moving social chance we’ve seen in decades and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women – and some men, too – who came forwards to their own stories,” Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal told ABC News.