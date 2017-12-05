Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

8. Harry Styles – Kiwi

7. Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears

6. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

5. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

4. Bebe Rexa/Florida Georgis Line – Meant To Be

3. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix

2. Sam Smith – Too Good For Goodbyes

1. Max/Gnash – Lights Down Low