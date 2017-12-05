Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
8. Harry Styles – Kiwi
7. Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears
6. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still
5. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
4. Bebe Rexa/Florida Georgis Line – Meant To Be
3. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix
2. Sam Smith – Too Good For Goodbyes
1. Max/Gnash – Lights Down Low
