Neci’s Nine AT Nine 12/04/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Max w/Gnash – Lights Down Low

8. Charlie Puth – How Long

7. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix

6. Dua Lipa – New Rules

5. Pink – What About Us

4. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

3. Logic – 1800-273-8255

2. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

1. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft