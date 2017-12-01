Demi Lovato Marries Jesse Williams in ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams walk down the aisle in the pop star’s latest music video, “Tell Me You Love Me.”

“This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it,” Lovato revealed in a press statement. “I not only love singing it, but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day, you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that’s yourself.”

“Shooting this video was really fun too!,” the singer added. “We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I’m so excited to show everyone!”

The clip isn’t all happy and romantic. The video opens with the couple flashing back to arguments and fights, with the couple bickering over late-night text messages from other people and questioning if they should be together at all.

