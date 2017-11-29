Selena Gomez Remains Queen of Instagram

Congratulations, Selena.

Instagram’s Year in Review data revealed Selena Gomez as the most-followed music artist of 2017, with 130 million followers. She also holds the crown for most-followed celebrity overall this year.

Five of the 10 most-liked IG photos of 2017 were posted by Selena. However, Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement took the #1 spot, with over 11.1 million likes.

Other artists who made the most-followed on Instagram list include Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Top 10 most-followed music artists on Instagram

1. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): 130M+ followers

2. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 115M+ followers

3. Beyonce (@beyonce): 108M+ followers

4. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift): 104M+ followers

5. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): 93M+ followers

6. Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj): 83M+ followers

7. Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus): 73M+ followers

8. Jennifer Lopez (@jlo): 70M+ followers

9. Katy Perry (@katyperry): 68M+ followers

10. Demi Lovato (@ddlovato): 62M + followers