BTS Perform ‘Mic Drop’ Live on Ellen

By Hayden Wright

K-Pop superstars BTS are having a stateside moment: They lit up the stage at last week’s American Music Awards before performing their hit “Mic Drop” on Ellen. Host Ellen Degeneres said fans have “demanded” that she book BTS for an appearance and a performance of “Mic Drop.” EDM superstar Steve Aoki and rapper Desiigner appear on the remix for U.S. audiences.

DeGeneres asked the group about the personal messages behind some of their lyrics which hit on serious issues – including mental health – which transcend across all language barriers.

“We have different languages, but we can all share in the same message,” they said.

“Music does bring us all together, you’re absolutely right,” Ellen responded.

This year, BTS broke the Guinness World Record for most Twitter engagements for a music group; They released “Best of Me,” a collaboration with the Chainsmokers in September. As their influence in the U.S. grows, we can expect to see the seven-man boy band appear on more TV shows. Their high-energy Ellen segment could be just the beginning.

Watch the BTS guys perform “Mic Drop” here: