Thank you Maryland coming out and donating to Mix 106.5’s Stuff A Bus, it was a huge success! With you donations we were able to provide 5,646 meals for hungry Marylanders. We would also like to thank our sponsors Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore Area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants, Calvert Hall, Wegman’s, Garrison Forrest, The Hunt Valley Towne Center and Foundry Row! Click here to check out the photos!