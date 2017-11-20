Towson Town Center Broadcast

Join Priestly this Friday from 10am to 2pm in the Rotunda on the third floor of the Towson Town Center, for our special Black Friday broadcast! Come out and begin your holiday shopping and say hi to Priestly because every hour he will be giving away a pair of tickets to see Jay-Z! Santa arrives at noon in the Grand Court on level 1 and he brings lots of activities for you, your family and your pets this Holiday Season:

Pet Photos with Santa – Create a ‘fur-rever’ memory with your 4 legged family members when you take your dog or cat to get their photo with Santa! Mondays from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (November 20 – December 11).

Ugly Sweater Night with Santa- Break out your ugliest holiday sweater (you know the one!) and take a fun photo with Santa. Whether it’s adorned with pom pom snowmen or glitter gingerbread man, the sillier the sweater the better! Bring your family and friends for a night full of laughter! Friday December 1, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Holiday PJ Night with Santa – Dress up the whole family in their favorite festive PJs and take an unforgettable photo with Santa. Whether it’s silly or sweet, it will be the perfect picture to share with all your family and friends. Friday December 8, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Salvation Army Angel Tree – Shoppers will have the opportunity to “adopt” an angel from the Angel Tree and provide new clothing and/or gifts for a local child in need. Stop by and visit the Angel Tree on Level 2, Center Court – Now through December 16th.

Local Makers Event – Join us for Towson Town Center’s 2nd Annual Local/Makers Event, featuring local artisans and handmade goods found only in Maryland! Saturday December 2nd from 10am-4pm, Level 3 Rotunda.

And don't forget about their new upgraded parking which is free and easy with the addition of their red light/green light technology. Know what spaces are open as soon as you enter the parking decks.