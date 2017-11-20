Neci’s Nine AT Nine 11/20/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Harry Styles – Kiwi

8. Max w/Gnash – Lights Down Low

7. Logic – 1800-273-8255

6. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

5. Dua Lipa – New Rules

4. Kesha – Praying

3. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix

2. Post Malone – Rock Star

1. Pink – What About Us