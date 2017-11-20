Justin Bieber Stars as Imaginary Boyfriend in German T-Mobile Ad

By Scott T. Sterling

You could do worse as far as imaginary boyfriends are concerned.

Related: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?

Justin Bieber is the star of a new German T-Mobile commercial which features the pop star as the imaginary boyfriend of a young woman listening to his song, “Friends,” on her earbuds.

From the moment, she cues up the song, Bieber appears by her side. First riding on the bus, and later at dinner with her parents. She refuses her dad’s request to remove the earbuds at dinner, instead snuggling closer to the singer sitting next to her.

The clip ends with Bieber busting out some dance moves (including a nifty moonwalk) for the young woman while she window-shops.

Watch the video below.