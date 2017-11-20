Fergie: Don’t Call it a Comeback!

Fergie, the American singer who topped the charts back in the early 2000’s is on a come back – and she’s unstoppable.

In 2006 when Fergi released her debut album The Dutchess, The Black-Eyed Peas singer’s career instantly skyrocketed. The singles “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “London Bridge” and “Glamorous” all reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first female artist with three number ones from the same album since Christina Aguilera in 2000.

Fergie’s 10 year hiatus had many questioning “What happened to Fergie?”

In 2009 Fergie married actor Josh Duhamel. After five years of marriage, the couple revealed that they had separated earlier this year. Together they have a four year old son, Axl.

Fergie recently opened up to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV talkshow Lorraine about the guilt she’s felt while balancing her career and motherhood.

“As a woman, the men can have all the career in the world and still have children. If you’re the mom and you have a career, it’s the mommy shaming: You can’t do that anymore, you’re a mom!”

 

However, Fergie was determined not to let the separation or the mommy shamers stop her from what she loves most – music.

In September 2017, Fergie released Double Dutchess which is accompanied by a full visual album, Seeing Double.

 

 

Fergie will be performing at the Mistletoe Meltdown concert at The Meyerhoff on December 14. Alex and Zack of All Time Low and School of Rock will also be performing.

 

