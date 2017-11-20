ClimbZone

Are you ready to elevate how you celebrate? Then it’s time to discover ClimbZone.  ClimbZone is the most unique family entertainment center ever created. Join them November 24th – 26th as ClimbZone opens its newest location in White Marsh.   ClimbZone White Marsh offers excitement for all ages. Let your kids be the first to explore new heights during their Grand Opening weekend.  Located just minutes from White Marsh mall, learn more at ClimbzoneWM.us.  It’s not about holding on; it’s about letting go.  ClimbZone White Marsh.

Priestly will be on site this Saturday from noon to 2pm.  ClimbZone is located at 1412 Tangier Drive, Middle River, MD 21220!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live