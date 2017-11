Director J.J. Abrams brought a special gift for Jimmy Kimmel’s 50th birthday on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Abrams got his hands on Kimmel’s original comic book drawings and with a superstar cast, brought the tale to life. “The Terrific Ten” stars big names including Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Shaquille O’Neal and Matt Damon.

“It demanded to be brought to life,” Abrams told Kimmel. “I didn’t change a word.”

Take a look at the trailer!